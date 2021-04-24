Jackson totaled 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot over 25 minutes in Friday's 130-128 victory over Portland.

Jackson has already made a big impact for the club in his first two games after returning from knee surgery. After going for 15 points and four blocked shots in his season debut, Jackson provided 23 points on only 14 shots off the bench Friday. He also upped his minutes count to 25, and it wouldn't be surprising if he moves into the starting lineup soon given his standout performances thus far.