Jackson will make his first start of the season Saturday against the Raptors.

Since returning from a meniscus tear on April 21, Jackson has been coming off the bench. In seven appearances, he's averaged 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22.0 minutes. With his start Saturday, Jackson could also see an increased workload. He has yet to see more than 25 minutes in a game.