Jackson (foot) intends to make his season debut Tuesday versus the Pelicans, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

If all goes well leading up to tipoff, Jackson will make his season debut in the nationally-televised contest against the Pelicans. It'll be the forward's first matchup since undergoing offseason foot surgery in late June. With the return of Jackson looming, Santi Aldama will presumably return to his normal role off the bench.