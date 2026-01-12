Jackson finished Sunday's 103-98 victory over the Nets with 14 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 30 minutes.

Jackson continues to be a volatile fantasy asset for the Grizzlies despite consistent workloads and plenty of touches. Over his last seven outings, he ranks as a ninth-rounder in nine-category fantasy formats with averages of 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes per contest.