Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Minutes on the decline
Jackson played only 10 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 107-95 win over the Wizards, finishing with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist.
Jackson has played just 25 minutes the last two games, with foul trouble -- he's accrued nine during that span -- mainly contributing to his demise. Even in better times earlier this season, fouls were an issue for Jackson, so counting on him for big minutes on a given night may be somewhat of a risky proposition. The potential is at least there for Jackson to enjoy a sizable role for the foreseeable future with JaMychal Green (jaw) and Chandler Parsons (knee) both facing uncertain return dates.
