Jackson finished Wednesday's 138-119 loss to the Heat with 25 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 28 minutes.

Jackson was one of Memphis' few bright spots in their blowout loss to Miami. He connected on at least four three-pointers for the first time since Feb. 15. Jackson continues to put up elite defensive numbers, as he leads the league in blocks per game at 3.1.