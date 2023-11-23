Jackson finished Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Rockets with 23 points (7-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

Jackson didn't hit a three and struggled from the field but still scored at least 20 points for the second time over his past six appearances. He also recorded a tally in each defensive statistic for a third straight game, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year hasn't been racking up blocks or steals at a prolific rate this season. Jackson averaged 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals last season, but he's averaging just 1.6 blocks and 0.6 steals per game this year.