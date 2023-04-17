Jackson has been named the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Jackson takes home his first DPOY trophy and it was well-earned. Despite only playing in 64 games, he ranked third in total blocks (191), first in blocks per game (3.0), and was the anchor of Memphis' No. 3 ranked defense this past season. JJJ also held his opponents to an NBA-low 46.9 percent shooting at the rim, and at 23 years old, he became the second-youngest player ever to win the award.
