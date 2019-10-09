Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Near double-double in win
Jackson registered 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 28 minutes during the Grizzlies' 108-94 preseason win over New Zealand on Tuesday.
Jackson put together an encouraging performance for the second time in as many preseason contests, with the 2018 fourth overall pick having contributed 19-point, eight rebound effort in the exhibition opener Sunday. Jackson averaged a solid 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks across 26.1 minutes during 58 games in his rookie season, and he'll look to put together an even better sophomore campaign while reprising his successful frontcourt chemistry with veteran center Jonas Valanciunas (foot).
