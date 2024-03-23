Jackson closed with 28 points (11-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 99-97 win over San Antonio.

Jackson led all Grizzlies players in scoring to go along with a pair of threes and a team-high pair of blocks in a balanced outing to pace Memphis in a narrow victory. Jackson, who scored 19 points in the second half including 12 points in the fourth quarter alone, has led the Grizzlies offensively as of late, surpassing the 25-point mark in three straight outings.