Jackson supplied 29 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 115-106 loss to the Hornets.

Jackson did it all for Memphis in Saturday's defeat, leading all players in the game in scoring and threes made while ending one point shy of the 30-point mark to go along with a team-high pair of blocks. Jackson has connected on five or more threes in four games this season, scoring 29 or more points in each of those contests. He has tallied at least 29 points in nine games this season, his first such performance since scoring 30 points on Jan. 26 against Orlando.