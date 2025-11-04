Jackson closed Monday's 114-106 loss to the Pistons with 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 31 minutes.

Jackson hadn't collected any defensive stats in his previous two outings, but he snapped the defensive donut streak early in this game, stuffing Jalen Duren at the rim. He's never going to be a good rebounder, but he'll score efficiently while chipping in some triples and defensive stats, which gives him a top-50 floor.