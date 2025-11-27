Jackson recorded 27 points (9-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 133-128 overtime win in New Orleans.

While it wasn't the most efficient scoring performance, Jackson still notched a new season high in points and he racked up four stocks after failing to record any defensive stats his last time out. He also finished without any turnovers, which is just the third time that's happened this season.