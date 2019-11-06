Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: No minutes limit
Jackson will not have his minutes limited Wednesday night against the Timberwolves, Anthony Sain of Sports Illustrated reports.
Jackson was held out of Monday's loss to Houston due to a minor knee injury, but he'll be back in the lineup Wednesday and will be cleared for a full workload. The second-year big man played 30 and 32 minutes, respectively, in his first two games of the season, but since the, he's yet to top 24 minutes, due in large part to recurrent foul trouble.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.