Jackson will not have his minutes limited Wednesday night against the Timberwolves, Anthony Sain of Sports Illustrated reports.

Jackson was held out of Monday's loss to Houston due to a minor knee injury, but he'll be back in the lineup Wednesday and will be cleared for a full workload. The second-year big man played 30 and 32 minutes, respectively, in his first two games of the season, but since the, he's yet to top 24 minutes, due in large part to recurrent foul trouble.