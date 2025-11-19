Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Not expected to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a sprained right ankle.
Jackson must have picked up the injury during Tuesday's loss in San Antonio. Assuming the star big man is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to return would be Saturday in Dallas. Santi Aldama figures to jump into the starting lineup at power forward Thursday, while John Konchar should see an uptick in playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Puts up 18 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Season-high 26 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Struggles with foul trouble in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 17 points Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Efficient in win Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Nets 21 points with two blocks•