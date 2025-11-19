default-cbs-image
Jackson is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a sprained right ankle.

Jackson must have picked up the injury during Tuesday's loss in San Antonio. Assuming the star big man is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to return would be Saturday in Dallas. Santi Aldama figures to jump into the starting lineup at power forward Thursday, while John Konchar should see an uptick in playing time off the bench.

