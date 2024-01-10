Jackson (knee) is trending towards not playing in Tuesday's game against Dallas, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Coach Taylor Jenkins was not optimistic about Jackson playing, and it sounds like the Grizzlies will be cautious. With Santi Aldama (knee) also doubtful, there could be a lot minutes available for Xavier Tillman and Bismack Biyombo.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dealing with bruised knee•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Pours in 31 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Swats four shots Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Efficient in win over Atlanta•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Top rebounder in near double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Ups efficiency in Tuesday's win•