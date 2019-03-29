Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Friday that he does not expect Jackson (thigh) to play again this season, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Given where the Grizzlies currently are in their season, it would have been a huge surprise to see Jackson play again after getting shut down back in February. But Bickerstaff's statement essentially confirms that the team is operating with the expectation of Jackson remaining out. Jackson had a promising rookie campaign when healthy, and he will likely be viewed as the centerpiece of the franchise heading into next season.