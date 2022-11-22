Jackson (foot) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Jackson didn't play Sunday against the Nets due to right foot injury management, but he'll be able to return to the court two days later. Over his two appearances this year, he's averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.
