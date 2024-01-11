Jackson (knee) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Jackson missed Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a right knee contusion but has been cleared to return following a minimal absence. Across his four appearances since the start of the calendar year, he's averaged 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.8 minutes per game.
