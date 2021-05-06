Jackson is not on the injury report in advance of Thursday's game against the Pistons.

The big man was held out of Wednesday's win over Minnesota for rest purposes, but all indications are that he'll be back in the fold Thursday night. Jackson has appeared in six games off the bench since making his season debut on April 21, and at this stage it appears likely that Memphis will keep him in a reserve role through at least the rest of the regular season. Jackson is coming off of a 15-point, three-rebound effort in 20 minutes against New York on Monday.