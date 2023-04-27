Jackson logged 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-99 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Jackson finished with a team-high-tying rebound total en route to tallying one of three double-doubles on the Grizzlies in the Game 5 victory. Jackson, who notched a perfect shooting mark from the free throw line, has surpassed the 15-point mark in three postseason games while finishing with a double-double in two straight contests.
