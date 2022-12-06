Jackson (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Jackson will return to action Wednesday after missing Monday's game due to resting back-to-backs. Jackson should replace Santi Aldama in the starting five against the Thunder, as he has started in all eight of his games played this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Won't play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Stays sizzling•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Strong effort despite zero blocks•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Looks to be in midseason form•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Not on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Won't play Sunday•