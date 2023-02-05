Jackson (thigh) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Jackson dealt with a sore right thigh ahead of Sunday's matchup, but he was expected to play and will officially be able to suit up against Toronto. Santi Aldama should retreat to a bench role with Jackson back on the court.
