Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: One-dimensional performance in loss
Jackson produced 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 loss to the Hornets.
Jackson scored 15 points Wednesday but offered little outside of the points column. The two defensive stats were nice but his rebounding, in particular, continues to be somewhat underwhelming. He has recorded in excess of five rebounds just twice in his past nine games, a number that could rise if and when he starts getting some additional playing time.
