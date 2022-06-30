Jackson underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a stress fracture in his right foot and is expected to be out for 4-to-6 months, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Injuries resulted in Jackson playing in just 126 games during his first three seasons. Last season he stayed healthy, playing in 78 games and averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 assists across 27.3 minutes. However, like clockwork, he's back on the shelf and won't return until November at the absolute earliest. While the 22-year-old is sidelined, Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams are strong candidates to step in at power forward, though it remains to be seen what Memphis does in free agency.