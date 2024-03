Jackson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Jackson will miss both halves of Memphis' back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers after dropping 33 points, 13 rebounds and three steals during a Feb. 28 loss in Minnesota. Trey Jemison started in Jackson's absence Friday versus Portland and posted five points, six rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes. Jackson's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Brooklyn.