Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Out at least two weeks
Jackson was diagnosed with a left knee sprain Sunday and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
The 20-year-old exited Friday's loss to the Lakers with left knee soreness, and an MRI revealed he sustained a sprain. Jackson is set to miss at least eight games before being reevaluated by the team. Brandon Clarke and Josh Jackson are likely candidates to see increased run during his absence.
