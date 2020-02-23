Play

Jackson was diagnosed with a left knee sprain Sunday and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The 20-year-old exited Friday's loss to the Lakers with left knee soreness, and an MRI revealed he sustained a sprain. Jackson is set to miss at least eight games before being reevaluated by the team. Brandon Clarke and Josh Jackson are likely candidates to see increased run during his absence.

