Jackson (quad) is expected to miss extended time with a right quad injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jackson was held out of Friday night's game, and the Grizzlies will exercise caution going forward with the No. 4 pick, who will remain out for the "foreseeable future," per Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies are, of course, not overly interested in winning basketball games the rest of the way, so there's little reason to bring Jackson back before he's absolutely ready. Bruno Caboclo moved into the starting five in Jackson's place Friday, and both he and Ivan Rabb should be set for increased minutes so long as the rookie remains sidelined.