Jackson (elbow) will hit the sidelines for Memphis' regular-season finale versus the Thunder.
With JJJ watching from the sidelines Sunday, along with the rest of Memphis' regular starters, the Grizzlies will go with a starting five featuring Ziaire Williams, John Konchar, Vince Williams, David Roddy and Kenneth Lofton. Jackson won't play in the regular-season finale, but it would be shocking if this minor elbow issue impacted his status for the playoffs.
