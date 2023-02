Jackson posted 18 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to the 76ers.

Jackson fell one rebound shy of a double-double and swatted away four shots for his second straight game. The Michigan State product has added serious value across the board in February for fantasy managers, averaging 19.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.9 blocks through seven appearances.