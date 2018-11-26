Jackson supplied 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt), seven blocks, six rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Knicks.

Jackson finished with career highs in blocks and made threes while matching his career best assist total. Jackson is the rare rookie ready to thrive on both ends of the floor, and he has nailed seven-of-nine shots from beyond the arc over the last three tilts after sinking just eight-of-34 three-point attempts through his first 16 appearances.