Jackson ended with 36 points (12-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 137-114 victory over the Bucks.

Jackson dominated an understrength Bucks team, topping 30 points for the third time in the past four games. He is basically a first-round player for the season, averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 3.0 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers. Outside of assists, he is pretty much a positive contributor across every major category, making him a solid second-round target next season and beyond.