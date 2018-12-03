Jackson totaled 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to Philadelphia.

Jackson was in early foul trouble once again Sunday but still managed to salvage a nice line in the loss. As soon as he figures out how to consistently stay on the floor, the numbers could be anything. Despite some playing time disparities, Jackson is still having a monster rookie season and needs to be owned everywhere.