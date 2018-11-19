Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Plays 19 minutes in win
Jackson had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3PT) and two rebounds in Sunday's win over Minnesota.
The news here is that Jackson was limited to 19 minutes, while JaMychal Green, who made his return from a broken jaw, saw 21 minutes of action off the bench. The starting job appears to be Jackson's for now, but how he and Green, who began the year as the starter at power forward, split time is something to keep an eye on over the next few games.
