Jackson played 25 minutes off the bench in the Grizzlies' season opener against Indiana, finishing with 10 points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist.

The Grizzlies will likely stagger the rookie and Marc Gasol at center to begin the year, but Jackson could also see more time at power forward as the season progresses. While his final line was nothing overly special, it was still an encouraging debut, overall, for the No. 4 overall pick.