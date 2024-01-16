Jackson amassed 18 points (4-20 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 116-107 victory over the Warriors.

Jackson has been a reliable scoring weapon for the Grizzlies this season and is enjoying a career-best season on the offensive side of the ball, especially now that the Grizzlies are seriously depleted due to the absences of Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger) and Desmond Bane (ankle), among others. However, the increased role on offense has also resulted in a decrease in his efficiency numbers, though the drop is not big enough to significantly impact his fantasy appeal. Jackson is averaging 22.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 assists per game in January, though he's only shooting 39.6 percent from the field.