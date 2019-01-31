Jackson is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets with right quad soreness.

Jackson apparently tweaked his calf during Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, leaving his status for Friday's contest up in the air. The rookie figures to go through shootaround and pregame warmups before a final decision is made regarding his availability. If he's unable to play, JaMychal Green and Bruno Caboclo are candidates to benefit from added run.