Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Posts 17 points in opener
Jackson recorded 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 loss to the Heat.
While Jackson's lack of rebounds is concerning, his nine trips to the free-throw line provide some optimism in regards to his scoring upside on a thin Grizzlies team. He should continue to see 30 minutes on a regular basis, and better games should be around the corner.
