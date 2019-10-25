Jackson recorded 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 loss to the Heat.

While Jackson's lack of rebounds is concerning, his nine trips to the free-throw line provide some optimism in regards to his scoring upside on a thin Grizzlies team. He should continue to see 30 minutes on a regular basis, and better games should be around the corner.