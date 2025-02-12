Jackson finished with 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over Phoenix.
Although Jackson had some shooting struggles in the win, he remained consistent as the centerpiece of Memphis' frontcourt in the win. Fantasy managers who depend on Jackson for production should monitor Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke's recent results, as both players are beginning to eat into Jackson's prolific totals.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Quickly returns Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Exits game due to facial injury•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Strong two-way showing•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Efficient in win over Utah•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Records double-double Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Strong defensive showing Monday•