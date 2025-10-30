Jackson registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 victory over Phoenix.

Although Jackson is providing steady production so far, he's yet to surpass 19 points this season, which is a significant regression from his usual career numbers. Jackson's recent toe injury shortened his window of preparation in the preseason, so it may only be a matter of logging more time on the. court to get him back on track.