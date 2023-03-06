Jackson finished Sunday's 135-129 loss to the Clippers with 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes.

Jackson shared the rebounding duties with Xavier Tillman amid Steven Adams' (knee) continued absence, and had a fairly efficient shooting night that included two three-pointers. He also converted six of seven three-throw attempts, lifting his season percentage to 78.9 percent.