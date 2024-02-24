Jackson provided 29 points (11-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 101-95 loss to the Clippers.

Jackson was unmistakably the Grizzlies' centerpiece on offense Friday, as no other player on the team attempted more than nine field goals or scored more than 11 points. The big man put forth a valiant effort to keep Memphis close, though his performance ultimately wasn't enough to fend off defeat. Jackson has now posted at least 20 points in nine of his past 10 contests, and he's averaging 25.5 points over that span.