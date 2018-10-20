Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Pours in 24 off bench
Jackson scored 24 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 131-117 win over the Hawks.
The fourth overall pick in this year's draft made a big impact against a Hawks frontcourt that was both banged up and thin on talent. Jackson won't have matchups as good as this very often, but given his significant role on the Grizzlies' second unit, his broad skill set should still provide him with some intriguing fantasy upside this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Plays 25 minutes off bench in opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Empty line in preseason encounter•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Leads the team with 18 points in overtime victory•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 15 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Coming off bench in debut•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...