Jackson scored 24 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 131-117 win over the Hawks.

The fourth overall pick in this year's draft made a big impact against a Hawks frontcourt that was both banged up and thin on talent. Jackson won't have matchups as good as this very often, but given his significant role on the Grizzlies' second unit, his broad skill set should still provide him with some intriguing fantasy upside this season.