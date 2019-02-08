Jackson recorded 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to the Thunder.

Jackson was highly efficient as a scorer but struggled with ball control (five turnovers). With Marc Gasol being dealt to the Raptors, the rookie big man will receive ample opportunities over the final third of the campaign as long as he can avoid foul trouble.