Jackson chipped in 31 points (11-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 30 minutes during Friday's 127-113 win over the Lakers.

Jackson came one rebound short of his third double-double of the season in the win. His double-double results are somewhat surprising, but Jackson's involvement as a scoring threat has increased this season, and although he's still heavily involved in the paint, he's ceded some rebound input. He's currently averaging 1.2 fewer boards per game compared to his 2022-23 average, but is enjoying the best scoring averages of his career, with 31.6 points per game over 35 contests.