Jackson logged 32 points (11-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 123-118 loss to Golden State.

The 25-year-old forward has been the focal point of the Grizzlies' offense during the latest absence for Ja Morant (hip), and while Jackson failed to drain at least one three-pointer Friday for the first time in November, he made up for it with season-best volume from the free-throw line. Over the last four games without Morant on the court, Jackson is averaging 30.0 points, 6.5 boards, 2.5 threes, 1.8 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.