Jackson produced 33 points (10-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Friday's 140-135 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jackson was on fire from beyond the arc and also showed off impressive handles while attacking the basket. The 20-year-old big man is a prolific outside shooter with elite defensive potential. He did commit five fouls but that didn't stop him from logging heavy minutes. Apart from his tendency to get into foul trouble, Jackson's rebounding numbers leave plenty to be desired. Nevertheless, he remains a very compelling option for fantasy purposes, thanks in no small part to the team's fast-paced style of play.