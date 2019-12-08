Jackson finished with 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-112 loss to the Jazz.

Jackson led all scorers with 26 points, playing at least 30 minutes for the fourth time in his last six games. He has also hit at least one three-pointer and recorded at least one block in all six of those games. The 26 points were of added importance given the majority of them came against Rudy Gobert. Playing time is the key for Jackson and as soon as he figures things out on the defensive end, he will likely return top-20 value.