Jackson produced a season-high 37 points (14-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 win over the Rockets.

Jackson stepped up big time while Ja Morant missed the previous nine games, and even though the star point guard returned to action in a bench role Wednesday, Jackson didn't let off the gas. Over the last 10 games, Jackson is averaging 24.1 points, 6.9 boards, 1.9 blocks, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals while converting at a 53.5 percent rate from the field.