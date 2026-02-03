Jackson produced 30 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 137-128 victory over the Timberwolves.

Jackson returned from a bruised left quadriceps Monday following a one-game absence and didn't waste any time getting into a groove. He went perfect from the charity stripe and showed improvement from beyond the arc after going just 2-for-10 from three in his previous appearance Thursday against the Pelicans. This marks Jackson's fourth time reaching the 30-point threshold in 45 appearances this season.